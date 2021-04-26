Man Arrested After Video Shows Wild Fights Inside Miami International Airport

Wild video showing several fights between travelers inside a terminal at Miami International Airport led to at least one arrest, officials said.

Miami-based documentary film director Billy Corben posted video of the brawl on social media showing at least three fights breaking out inside Terminal D near gate D-12 at the airport Sunday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Jameel Tremain Decquir, 20, of Illinois, was arrested for disorderly conduct, according to an arrest report.

A witness told police an American Airlines counter agent told Decquir and three other men that there were only three standby seats available for a flight to Chicago and gave them the option to leave one of them behind or wait for another flight, the report said.

Decquir and the three men then started fighting with at least three other witnesses "for undetermined reasons," the report said.

In another cellphone video captured by a witness, the groups are seen repeatedly punching and kicking at each other as bystanders yell for them to stop and call for security.

Decquir and the co-defendants ran away after bystanders were eventually able to break up the fights. Officers were able to detain Decquir at a nearby gate.

Police are still looking for they three men who they say were also responsible for starting the fights.

MDPD said a victim involved was treated by Fire Rescue crews at the scene and released but did not want to press charges.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said Corben shot the video, though it was actually filmed by someone else and posted to social media by Corben.