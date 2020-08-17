Jam Master Jay

Feds, NYPD Make Arrests in 2002 Murder of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay

Jam Master Jay was murdered nearly 18 years ago and his killer has remained at large. He was gunned down in his Queens studio off Merrick Boulevard

Jam Master Jay of Run-DMC performs on stage
The murder of Run-DMC DJ Jam Master Jay has remained a mystery for almost 18 years, with few witnesses and no motive to explain the shooting death of the acclaimed musician inside a Queens studio in 2002.

On Monday, federal officials in conjunction with the New York City Police Department announced indictments for two suspects connected to the unsolved murder. Law enforcement sources identified the alleged suspects as Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan; the former already in federal prison and latter arrested by ATF and the NYPD Sunday.

A 2:30 p.m. ET press conference has been scheduled between Chief Rodney Harrison and the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

Jam Master Jay was the one-man band for Run-DMC -- a DJ with scratches and beats that kept the party going while the Rev. Run and DMC unloaded rhymes. Yet the pioneering rapper encountered the same fate as the greats after him like Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G.

Jay's studio has been converted into the Hall of Fame studio owned by a new company that has kept Jay's legacy alive with painted murals and several RUN DMC memorabilia that decorate the walls.

Jam Master Jay
