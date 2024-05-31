Take heart: The Artichoke Festival's Culinary Bazaar will have dip-worthy dishes

What to Know Artichoke Festival 2024

June 8 and 9 at the Monterey County Fair & Event Center

Chef demos, wine tastings, shopping, entertainment, and the Culinary Bazaar add flavor to the festival

PETALS AND HEARTS: You might, at first glance, believe that someone is discussing Valentine's Day upon hearing the words "petals" and "hearts"; after all, both play central roles in the feelings-filled February occasion. But there's another celebration where petals — though not the rose kind — and hearts — though not the kind of hearts that hold chocolate candies — are central to the theme. It's the Artichoke Festival, a party honoring the incredible thistle and some of the dishes that so flavorfully feature it, be it fried, baked, grilled, or steamed. If your artichoke acumen is as sharp as an artichoke petal's somewhat pointy tip, then you know that Castroville is often called the Artichoke Capital of the World. You also likely that Monterey, which is just a short drive from Castroville, is the place to find the artichoke's biggest party, a festival boasting cooking demos, shopping, wine tasting, and, yes, a chance to chow down on chokies.

JUNE 8 AND 9... are the 2024 dates, the place is the Monterey County Fair & Event Center, and the tidbit-laden zone? It's called, oh yum, the Culinary Bazaar. Festival organizers have shared some of the dishes that guests can expect at the event, including a Castroville Artichoke Burger, Artichoke Mac & Cheese, pizza with artichoke hearts, and Fried Artichoke Hearts "with a unique Chow Chow!" One of the most intriguing things about the artichoke is it truly is a delicacy that has a dual nature: Some people are purely about the petals, or that's their main focus, while others are enamored of the thistle's toothsome inner core, also known as the artichoke heart. Find your choke-tastic dining dreams at this foodie gathering, a party that honors one of the fruitful region's best-known, most delicious, and utterly dippable symbols.