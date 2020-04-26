World Health Organization

As Global Death Toll Tops 200,000, WHO Warns There’s No Evidence of Coronavirus Immunity

"Only time will tell us what type of immunity you have," said Joseph Fair, a virologist and NBC News science contributor

In this March 22, 2020, file photo, a municipal worker sanitizes the street of Dakar's popular Medina neighborhood after a bulldozer demolished informal shops in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui, File

There is no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 are protected from a second infection, the World Health Organization warned Saturday as the worldwide death toll topped 200,000, NBC News reports.

The WHO tweeted that it was continuing to review the evidence on antibody responses to COVID-19, adding that most studies suggest that people who have recovered from the infection have antibodies to fight the virus.

"However, some of these people have very low levels of antibodies in their blood," it said.

U.S. & World

coronavirus Apr 24

US Virus Updates: Confirmed Cases Top 960k; Thousands Pack Beaches During SoCal Heat Wave

Education Apr 25

When Will School Open? Here’s a State-by-State List

It also advised against the use of so-called immunity passports, which have been suggested in some countries as a way to allow people to travel or return to work on the assumption that they are immune to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

World Health OrganizationcoronavirusWHO
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us