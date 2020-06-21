Olympics

As Protests Sweep the Sporting World, Olympics Slow Walk a Decision on Easing Rules

To kneel or not to kneel: Olympic officials weigh whether to allow athletes at next year's Summer Games to protest police killings of Black people

Olympic Medalists Giving Black Power Sign
Bettmann / Getty Images

The protests that spread around the world after the death of George Floyd have prompted many in the public eye to raise their voices to speak about racial injustice and police brutality, including leading athletes.

Some who have resumed play during the coronavirus pandemic have expressed their views on the field of play, kneeling or including messages on their uniforms demanding justice.

But will they be able to do the same on the biggest sporting stage of them all — the Olympic Games next summer?

U.S. & World

coronavirus 20 hours ago

Trump Suggests US Slow Virus Testing to Avoid Bad Statistics

Geoffrey Berman 18 hours ago

Under Trump, ‘You're Fired!' Even Greets Federal Prosecutors

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

OlympicsGeorge Floydtokyo 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us