Asia markets poised to fall ahead of central bank decisions from Japan and Australia

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were set to fall ahead of central bank monetary policy decisions from the Bank of Japan and the Reserve Bank of Australia.

All eyes will be on the BOJ amid expectations that the central bank could end its negative interest rate policy after 17 years.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the central bank to raise its rates to 0% from the current -0.1%.

Separately, the RBA is forecast to hold its benchmark interest rate at 4.35% for its third meeting in a row.

The S&P/ASX 200 was trading close to the flatline at the start of the day.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was set to fall on a likely shift in its ultra-loose monetary policy — higher interest rates tend to pressure equities. The futures contract in Chicago was at 39,415 and its counterpart in Osaka at 39,410 against the index's last close of 39,740.44.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,680, also pointing to a weaker open compared with the HSI's close of 16,737.12.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes rebounded as tech companies gained, while investors awaited monetary policy guidance from the Federal Reserve.

Nvidia shares rose 0.7% on the first day of the company's GTC Conference — where the chipmaker is expected to showcase its latest inroads in artificial intelligence. Shares of Alphabet ended 4.6% higher after Bloomberg News reported that Apple was in talks with Google to include the company's Gemini AI in iPhones.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.63%. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.82%.

— CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han and Brian Evans contributed to this report

— Ganesh Rao

— Weizhen Tan

Doubt may be starting to creep into the stock market's optimism, Deutsche Bank says

The stock market has been on an upwards tear since last fall, with all three major indexes notching new record closes already in 2024.

But there are already several signs that doubt is beginning to creep into market optimism, according to Deutsche Bank.

"When the rally is that fast, it's always hard to maintain the speed of those gains. Moreover, there are signs that inflation is still proving persistent, with investors moving to price out the chance of rate cuts in response," wrote macro strategist Henry Allen.

In a Monday note, Allen shared five signs of a potential narrative shift:

"For the first time since October, the S&P 500 has now posted 2 consecutive weekly declines." "There are clear signs that inflation is proving more persistent than expected a couple of months back." "More inflation has led investors to dial back their expectations for rate cuts this year." "The speed of the current equity rally has been very rapid, and history suggests it was always going to be hard to maintain that speed." "When inflation is already above target, then easier financial conditions risk leading to a hawkish reaction from central banks."

— Lisa Kailai Han

Analysts bullish on potential Apple AI partnership

Avishek Das | Getty Images

An artificial-intelligence partnership between Apple and Alphabet would be a win for both companies, analysts said Monday.

A report from Bloomberg said Monday Apple was in talks with Alphabet to license Gemini, its suite of generative AI tools, for future iPhones. Apple has also had discussions with OpenAI, the report said.

"A partnership that can incorporate GenAl features faster into iPhones (software features in 2024) and incremental hardware features in 2025 would be a positive for both Apple and for the potential partner if Apple ends up with an agreement," Bank of America analyst Wamsl Mohan said in a note Monday.

He sees an Al-driven multi-year upgrade cycle for Apple and the potential for gross margins to re-rate higher.

Meanwhile, Melius Research said a Google partnership would be a "reputational win" for the tech giant against Microsoft and OpenAI. Apple would get the bigger immediate win financially on a deal since it will allow it to take an asset-light approach to AI, analyst Ben Reitze said in a note Monday.

However, he wouldn't to count Microsoft out of the story just yet.

"A bidding war for Apple's digital real estate isn't a bad thing for its shareholders," he said.

Shares of Alphabet were up nearly 7% in midday trading, while Apple gained more than 2%.

— Michelle Fox

Fed meeting will be more about the future, strategist says

Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

Markets will be looking past what the Federal Reserve does at its meeting this week and thinking more about what the future holds, according to Chris Larkin, the managing director of trading and investing at ETrade from Morgan Stanley.

"No one expects a rate cut on Wednesday, but after last week's double-dose of hot inflation data, everyone will be wondering whether the Fed is rethinking a June cut," Larkin said Monday.

Noting that the S&P 500 broke a record high for the ninth straight week, Larkin expects that "the market will need to like what it sees in the Fed's statement on Wednesday, and get confirmation from (Fed Chair) Jerome Powell that two months of sticky inflation numbers won't derail the Fed's game plan."

Futures market pricing is pointing to the first rate cut coming no sooner than June.

—Jeff Cox