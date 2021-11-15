Astronauts Take Shelter as Debris Passes Dangerously Close to Space Station

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station were forced to take shelter in a pair of space capsules Monday morning after a cloud of space debris threatened to pass near the orbiting outpost.

Mission controllers are closely monitoring the debris from a recent unconfirmed event, but advised the astronauts to seek refuge this morning in the event that a collision would force them to undock from the space station immediately and return to Earth.

NASA astronauts Tom Marshburn, Raja Chari and Kayla Barron, along with Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency, sheltered in their Crew Dragon spacecraft, while Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov, Pyotr Dubrov, and NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei sheltered in their Soyuz capsule.

