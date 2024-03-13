At least 16 injured after incident at FBI training facility in California

At least 16 people were injured during a training exercise at the FBI’s training facility in Irvine.

This happened at 12:54 p.m. Wednesday at the FBI Jerry Crowe training facility on Magazine Road, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department also confirmed that the injured people, who are members of the department's Special Weapons and Tactics team, were participating in an annual training.

During their exercise, an explosion occurred indoors, causing injuries to 16 members of the SWAT team. according to Sgt. Frank Gonzales for the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Fifteen of them were taken to nearby hospitals via ambulance while one person drove himself to the hospital.

Most of the injured were released from the hospital after being checked for dizziness and ringing in the ears.

At least one person is expected to undergo surgery for a leg injury.

"It’s not a good feeling any time an injury happens to anybody, including members of our own staff, which I am encouraged to say that we acted properly," Gonzalez said. "We have medical plans in place, and they were activated immediately because the safety of all our members is utmost any time we hold a training like this.”

Authorities did not provide details on what kind of training the SWAT team members were receiving, but Gonzalez added all participants were wearing protective equipment at the time of the blast.

The incident is being investigated by the FBI.