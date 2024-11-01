2 killed, 7 hurt in shooting during Halloween celebrations in downtown Orlando

Two people were killed and seven were injured in an early morning shooting in downtown Orlando, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officers first responded to a call at around 1:07 a.m. for a shooting at Central Boulevard and Orange Avenue. A victim there fell to the ground, and the suspect and others allegedly took off.

Shortly after, police received a different call about a shooting south of Washington Street and Orange Avenue. One victim there was killed.

Authorities said the 17-year-old suspect was taken down and arrested at that second scene. NBC6 does not identify minors suspected in crime unless they are charged as an adult.

In all, nine people were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center. The two men who died were 25 and 19 years old. Their names have not been released.

The other victims are:

an 18-year-old man, shot in lower left leg

a 39-year-old woman, shot in the left hand

a 24-year-old woman, shot in the left leg

a 20-year-old man, who suffered a graze wound to the head

a 26-year-old man, shot in the right foot

a 19-year-old woman, shot in the upper back, lodged in cheek

a 26-year-old woman, who suffered injuries from being trampled

Two of the survivors are in critical condition, NBC affiliate WESH reported.

"The officers did a great job. They responded right when they heard the shooting, you know. So everybody else is running. They're not, they're sitting in position looking for a shooter. They found a shooter. They took him down," Orlando police Chief Eric Smith said.

Smith said there were between 50,000 and 100,000 people in the downtown area for Halloween celebrations when shots were fired.

Authorities have not yet determined a motive for the shooting. They said surveillance video shows the suspect turning around and shooting one of the victims in the street.

The investigation into the deadly gunfire continues.

This is a breaking news. Check back for updates.