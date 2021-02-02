At Least 7 Dead as Winter Storm Moves North, Dumping Snow Along Its Way

The Northeast region is digging out from under piles of snow that shut down public transport, canceled flights, closed coronavirus vaccination sites and left at least seven people dead on Monday.

More than 15 inches of snow dropped on Manhattan’s Central Park, and as much as 30 inches was reported in northern New Jersey. Whitehall Township in Pennsylvania saw just under two feet and Spring Valley, New York, reported 21 inches.

NBC News meteorologist Bill Karins said the tristate area could see its biggest snowstorm in five years, while New York City could get up to 20 inches possible if one of the heavy snow bands sits over the city.

Karins said the National Weather Service’s New York office forecast has called for 21 inches in Central Park, which would tie it for the fourth largest snowstorm in New York City’s history.

So just to be clear, the new forecast for NYC of 21" would equal the snow that fell in the Blizzard of 1888 and tie the 4th largest snowfall in NYC history! pic.twitter.com/FddGvzAxKU — Bill Karins (@BillKarins) January 31, 2021

Periods of light snow will continue on and off through early Tuesday, he added.

The National Weather Service said a foot or more could be on the ground in New England by the time the snow finally tapers off in the northernmost states by Wednesday evening.

The storm already disrupted the second phase of Massachusetts’ vaccine rollout as a Boston site that was supposed to open Monday for residents ages 75 and older did not; some other mass vaccination sites remained open. The state was expected to get 12 to 18 inches of heavy, wet snow and wind up to 55 mph along the coast, according to Gov. Charlie Baker.

In Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont said the storm forced the postponement of about 10,000 shots and delayed the state’s weekly resupply of vaccine, now expected Tuesday. He urged providers that called off vaccination appointments to extend their hours if needed to reschedule the shots by the end of the week.

Along with vaccination delays, the lumbering storm caused other problems all along the eastern United States on Monday.

In Maryland, a 64-year-old man was killed when a truck slid off an icy road in Frederick County.

In Pennsylvania, authorities said a 67-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disease who reportedly wandered away from her home was found dead of hypothermia on an Allentown street Monday morning. A 69-year-old woman died in Milford Township after losing traction of roadway "due to slippery conditions" and hitting a utility pole. And in Tioga County, a 42-year-old woman died after rolling off the road.

Also in Pennsylvania, a shooting after an argument over snow removal killed a married couple, and the suspect was later found dead at his nearby home of a wound believed to have been self-inflicted, officials in Luzerne County said.

A preliminary investigation indicates the people involved had a long-running conflict, but “this morning, the dispute was exacerbated by a disagreement over snow disposal,” District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis said.

In Virginia, four firefighters were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life threatening after their firetruck overturned Sunday on snow-covered roads in Henrico County, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.