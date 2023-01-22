Monterey Park

At Least Nine People Killed in Shooting After Lunar New Year Festival Near Los Angeles

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Police are investigating a shooting in Monterey Park that left at least nine people dead late Saturday night, according to Sgt. Bob Boese with the LA County Sheriff's Department

Newschopper4 was over the scene where police and fire personnel were seen around the area.

The active scene was located at the corner of Garfield and Garvey avenues.

Monterey Park is located in the San Gabriel Valley, about 10 miles from downtown Los Angeles.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Monterey Park
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us