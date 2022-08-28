At Least Three Killed in Santa Clarita Crash

At least three people were killed in a car crash in Santa Clarita Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash occurred at around 4:10 p.m. on San Francisquito Road near Riverview Road close to the Rosewood Equestrian Center.

Two other people were also injured in the crash and are currently in critical condition at Henry Mayo Hospital.

The ages and genders of the victims are still unknown.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol continue to investigate the collision.

The stretch of curved road only has one lane in both directions and is known to be a dangerous stretch of road.

San Francisquito Road will be closed from Riverview Road until North Quail Trail.