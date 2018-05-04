ATF Agent Shot in the Head on Chicago's South Side: Police

A federal agent was critically injured in a shooting on Chicago's South Side early Friday, according to police. NBC 5's Sandra Torres reports.

A federal agent was in critical condition after being shot in the head on Chicago's South Side early Friday, according to police.

Authorities said the shooting took place at around 3:18 a.m. in the 4500 Block of South Hermitage in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was working on a federal investigation with Chicago police officers when the shooting occurred, CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet.

The agent was shot in the head and taken to an area hospital in critical condition, according to Chicago police. Further details, including the agent's age and identity, were not immediately available.

Another officer was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for observation, Guglielmi said in a second tweet, but he added that CPD had not received any reports of a second agent or officer shot.

No one was in custody in connection with the shooting, according to police, who continue to investigate.

