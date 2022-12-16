Wisconsin

Attorney for 10-Year-Old Wisconsin Boy Accused of Killing His Mom Asks to Lower Bail to $100

“My team and I have spoken to him about his ability to post anything. He told us about piggy banks with savings,” the attorney said. A judge kept bail at $50,000.

By Mirna Alsharif | NBC News

Getty Images

An attorney for a 10-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of fatally shooting his mother because she wouldn't allow him to order a virtual reality headset from Amazon asked for the child's bail to be lowered from $50,000 to $100, court records show.

During a hearing Wednesday, the attorney, Angela Cunningham, asked for the lower bail amount because the child has no source of income, NBC affiliate WTMJ of Milwaukee reported.

“My team and I have spoken to him about his ability to post anything. He told us about piggy banks with savings that he had from gifts, from birthday gifts and scavenging through cushions in the couch that he's been able to save up,” Cunningham said in court, according to the news station.

A judge denied the request, keeping bail at $50,000. The court also set a travel restriction if bail is posted, requiring the boy to stay in Milwaukee County.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

