Attorney General Urges Use of Red Flag Laws After California Sees Record Gun Sales in 2020

Californians are buying guns in record numbers -- 686,435 guns were purchased in the state in In 2020, a 65.5% increase from 2019.

The last time California saw gun sales on a similar scale was in 2016.

"Here in California, we have strong common-sense laws, some of the strongest in the nation, as well as one of the lowest firearm fatality rates," Attorney General Rob Bonta said. "While we do fair better than many, we aren't immune to the gun violence epidemic that plagues this country.”

Today, Bonta joined forces with the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence to alert the public about resources available under California's gun laws.

"This is about working together trying to prevent tragic deaths from gun violence that are preventable," Bonta said.

In California, if you are afraid someone close to you might hurt themselves or others and has access to a firearm, you can call the police and request that a gun violence or domestic violence restraining order be issued.

In 2019, the law was expanded to allow coworkers, educators, and employers to request the order.

"This is not about taking guns away from law-abiding citizens," Bonta said.

However, on their website, the National Rifle Association has California's gun violence restraining order listed as a violation of privacy for the gun owner.

Bonta's stand on the law remains strong.

"This is about a wife who hears her husband repeatedly threatening to kill himself or others," said Bonta. "Or about the employee that makes comments about violent retribution against other colleagues.”