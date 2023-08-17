Rare August rainfall possible in SoCal as Hurricane Hilary moves up the coast

What to Know Hurricane Hilary is expected to intensify into the weekend, resulting in what could be rare August rainfall for Los Angeles.

Southern California can expect moderate to heavy rain with the most significant rainfall likely Sunday through Monday.

Flooding, gusty winds and high surf are possible, but the timing and intensity depends on the storm track.

Rare August rain is possible in Southern California as Hurricane Hilary churns north off the Baja California Peninsula.

Early Thursday, Hilary was more than 1,000 miles away from Los Angeles, well off the southwest coast of Mexico. Classified as a Category 1 hurricane Thursday morning, Hilary was moving west-northwest at 13 mph with winds up to 75 mph.

Hilary is expected to become a major Category 4 hurricane by the weekend, impacting the Baja California Peninsula, San Diego and Los Angeles. The storm will then lose strengths as it gets closer to Southern California with wind speeds decreasing from 120 mph early Saturday to 70 mph Sunday night and 40 mph by Monday evening.

"We're tracking what could be the remnants of a tropical storm that could bring some rain, especially Sunday into Monday," said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon. "It's going to become a major hurricane, but as it approaches the southwestern part of the United States it's going to weaken into a tropical storm. The winds are not going to be as strong, but it's still going to pack a punch."

That means tropical moisture for Southern California Saturday through Tuesday. The region can expect moderate to heavy rain with the most significant rainfall likely Sunday through Monday.

Flooding, gusty winds and high surf are possible, but the storm's track will determine the severity and timing of severe weather.

"There's a possibility for several inches of rain in Southern California," De Leon said.

Even trace amounts of rain would be a rarity for Los Angeles in August, historically the area's driest month of the year. Early rain estimates are 1 to 2 inches throughout SoCal.

Unlike scattered showers earlier this month in parts of Southern California, the upcoming round of rain will likely be more widespread and heavy at times.

"Rainfall impacts from Hilary within the Southwestern United States are expected to peak this weekend into Monday," the National Hurricane Center said in a report. "Flash, urban, and arroyo flooding is possible with the potential for significant impacts."

Other affected area include a swath communities between San Diego and Yuma, Arizona, and the area from Bakersfield to Tucson, Arizona could also see rain.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department warned of the flood risk in recent wildfire burn areas.

"Flooding is possible throughout the county with an increased risk for residents near the El Dorado Fire and Apple Fire burn scars," the department tweeted. "Get prepared. Sandbags are available now."