avalanche

Avalanche in Austria Kills 3 Skiers, Injures 2

The victims were Austrian men, two of them aged 19 and the other 24

Aerial view shows traces of avalanches in the Lana district of the snowbound village of Kals, eastern Tyrol
JOHANN GRODER/EXPA/AFP via Getty Images

Three skiers have been killed and two injured in an avalanche in central Austria, authorities said Sunday. The victims included a rising young motorbike racer.

They were part of a group of 11 skiers, eight of whom were hit by a roughly 200-meter (655-foot) wide slab of snow as they ascended a slope during a ski tour on Saturday in the Tweng area, in Salzburg province.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Three of the skiers were buried by the avalanche, while another two were partly buried and able to free themselves, regional police said in a statement. Rescuers were able to locate two of the others with the help of their search devices; one was already dead and the other later died at a hospital in Klagenfurt.

The third buried skier wasn't carrying a search device. His body was located about four hours after the avalanche and recovered.

U.S. & World

Oxford High School 1 hour ago

Third Party to Probe Oxford High's Actions Ahead of Shooting

omicron 11 hours ago

More Omicron Detected as Hospitals Strain Under Delta Surge

The victims were Austrian men, two of them aged 19 and the other 24. The two injured skiers were taken to a local hospital.

The KTM team said that 19-year-old Rene Hofer, a junior motocross world and European champion, was among the dead, the Austria Press Agency reported.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

avalancheSNOWAustriaRene Hoferskiers
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us