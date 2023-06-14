You don't have to wait until "Barbie" hits the big screen to hang out with Barbie and Ken.

Margot Robbie, who plays the pint-sized plastic icon, and Ryan Gosling, who plays Barbie's boyfriend, announced Monday they will embark on an eight city global Barbie tour.

The duo will make appearances in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, Sydney, Seoul, Mexico City, London and Berlin to promote the upcoming film's release.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"Margot and I are taking this show on the road," Gosling said in a video posted to the film's Instagram account.

Details on how or when Barbie fans could get tickets to the global Barbie tour were not immediately released, but fans can expect lots of pink.

"Barbie" stars Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon and America Ferrera take a trip down memory lane and share hilarious stories about their first paid jobs.

In the official movie trailer, Barbie experiences an existential crisis that serves as the catalyst for her and Ken to leave picture perfect Barbie Land for the "real world." The star-studded cast also includes Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon.

The live-action Barbie movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, hits theaters July 21.