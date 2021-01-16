batwoman

‘Batwoman' Star Javicia Leslie on Stepping Into the Iconic Superhero Role

Leslie is assuming the mantle of Gotham City’s masked vigilante in the second season of The CW series

American Black Film Festival Honors Awards Ceremony - Arrivals
Leon Bennett/WireImage

There’s a new Batwoman in town, NBC News reports. After Ruby Rose’s shocking exit from the titular role last spring, Javicia Leslie will assume the mantle of Gotham City’s newest masked vigilante for the second season of “Batwoman” on The CW.

The 33-year-old actress, best known for her work on the CBS comedy-drama “God Friended Me” and the BET crime drama “The Family Business,” will play Ryan Wilder, who is a new addition to the DC universe.

control of her own life and to fight the system that has overlooked her for decades.

It’s a dream role for Leslie, whose naturally engaging and thoughtful presence is immediately reflected in her dazzling debut as the first Black and bisexual actress to don Batwoman’s legendary cape and cowl. As a self-proclaimed “super fan” of the DC universe and Arrowverse, Leslie auditioned for the lead role over Zoom a few months into the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I was really, really shocked,” Leslie told NBC News, recalling the day in early July that she landed the role. "I really thought, when my manager’s number showed up on my phone, ‘Ugh, I guess I didn’t get it.’ When I answered the phone, she said, ‘May I speak to Ryan Wilder?’ And I just lost it. I couldn’t believe it; I started crying. I called my mom, and we cried together."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

batwoman
