Immigration

Bay Area workers, students take part in Day Without Immigrants protests

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

People across the United States are staying home from work or school Monday in a Day Without Immigrants protest against the ongoing federal immigration crackdown.

Organizers are hoping to show the economic power of the immigrant community, and students at Overfelt High School in San Jose are expected to participate in the planned nationwide call for boycotts and protests.

Kris Sanchez has more in the video above.

ImmigrationTrump Administration
