Bay Area first responders prepare to aid after Hurricane Milton makes landfall

Dozens of Bay Area first responders are moving into Florida as they gear up to help after Hurricane Milton makes landfall. This comes after many were already in the region after being deployed to Hurricane Helene.

The California Task Force Three, based in Menlo Park, sent nearly 80 members of its team to Flaordia's western coast Sunday morning with supplies and specialized rescue boats. The remainder of the crew touched ground on Wednesday.

"The priority for this team is going to be life safety and rescue efforts," said Jonathan Johnston, division chief of the Menlo Park Fire Protection District. "So wherever the team is requested, they will be going down and searching for life."

The team is made up of firefighters from 16 agencies between San Francisco and San Jose. All are trained in land and water search and rescue. The group also includes civilian doctors, engineers, and search dogs.

"We are always excited to be able to help the public in their greatest time of need because we have that training and expertise," Johnston said.

Also in Florida are the seven California Task Force 4 members from Oakland.

The group is staging in Orlando, and among them is retired Oakland Fire Assistant Chief Robert Lipp.

"They’ve already had hurricane damage, which you can see when you drive through the state. Additionally, that means all the ground is already saturated, so there’s nowhere for more water to go," said Lipp, a public information officer with FEMA Urban Search and Rescue.

This specific group came from North Carolina, where they were aiding people affected by Hurricane Helene.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Lipp said the team is preparing for the worst.

"We have Urban Search and Rescue Task Forces staged throughout the state in different areas so that they can respond quickly," he said.

According to the fire marshall, there is no timeline for when the crew might return because when they are deployed to situations like this, they sign up until the job is done.

Milton landed near Siesta Key, Florida at around 8:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday.