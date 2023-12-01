Woman with family in Bay Area released by Hamas, husband remains captive

As fighting was underway again in Gaza, a Bay Area family is both grateful and hopeful as one of their loved ones held hostage by Hamas was released while another remained in captivity.

Among the hostages released before the end of the temporary cease-fire Friday is Rimon Kirsht an Israeli woman who has family in the Bay Area. That family fought tirelessly for her release and continues to wait for the release of Kirsht's husband, who is still held by Hamas.

Kirsht's sister-in-law Yael Nidam of Berkeley told NBC Bay Area those moments of seeing, hugging and being reunited with Kirsht after her 53 days in captivity were simply incredible. But she says their work is not over until all the hostages are back with their families.

"She's always speaking about her husband," Nidam said. "But my husband is there. And I told her, 'We fought for you, we’re gonna fight for your husband, we’re gonna fight for all of the other hostages that are still in captivity. We are going to bring them all back.' And she was crying."

Nidam said it's just the first step on a long road of recovery and healing. The family has been very careful and intentional about the information they are sharing. Their focus is looking forward.

"So, literally, as she was walking in to hug her family, her sister within the first five minutes of seeing her, handed her glasses," Nidam said. "And Rimon puts on the glasses, and she says, 'Ahhh, I can see! For two months I haven’t been able to see, I can see.' It’s this moment of seeing your family and literally being able to see your family because she was not able to see."

Kirsht and her husband Yagrev were taken hostage on Oct. 7, and the family continues to fight and hope for his release.