What to Know Dark Sky Festival

Free festival entry (park entry fees apply); Sept. 6-8 at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks

The gathering of "astronomy enthusiasts, scientists, and park rangers" will help guests "Discover the Dark"

SKY-REACHING BEANSTALKS? They're the memorable stuff of fairy tales, of course, with tendrils that curl against or even around the clouds. But spectacular specimens that almost seem to brush the stars, or at least reach in their general direction, do exist on this planet, and basking in their beauty is possible at any time. You only need to make your way to Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks to admire some of the most gargantuan living organisms to share our home turf, an epic exercise that quickly summons a sense of awe. But the awe only expands when you pair the stars with the sequoias, which is exactly what happens when the Dark Sky Festival returns each year to help us "Discover the Dark."

SEPT. 6-8... are the 2024 dates, and the enlightening schedule for the celestial meet-up is beginning to take shape. Good to know? The galactic gathering is presented by Sequoia Parks Conservancy "in partnership" with Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. Entry to the festival is free, though do keep in mind that park entrance fees will apply. Star parties are among the popular draws of the weekend, and "engaging educational presentations," too. Astronomers, astronomy buffs, and big tree enthusiasts will be among the attendees, though, certainly and most definitely, there is plenty of crossover between those who adore far-off wonders and those gigantic arboreal icons that dazzlingly dot Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.

FESTIVAL 411: Read up on what to expect and watch for more details as September begins to twinkle, star-like, in the distance.