Beat the summer heat with these nutritionist-approved treats

California Live’s Danielle Nottingham learns cool recipe ideas for those warm summer months from Registered Dietician, Ashley Hawk. From a tangy twist on grapes to a fun fruit pizza, Ashley shares simple and healthy snacks that will become staples in your rotation.

Sour Patch Grapes Recipe

Ingredients—

2 cups grapes

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp lime juice

2 tbsp sugar

Method—

Wash grapes, and remove stems. Pour into a large bowl, add lemon juice, and stir to coat the grapes. Stir in sugar so the grapes are evenly coated. Place the fruit on a plate lined with parchment paper. Eat right away, or my favorite way is to freeze the sour patch candy grapes until frozen.

Fruit Pizza Recipe

Ingredients—

Sugar Cookie Dough of choice

8 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese

½ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons sifted confectioners' sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup sliced strawberries

1 kiwi, peeled, halved and sliced

1/2 cup blueberries

Method—

