Russia-Ukraine War

Ben Stiller Meets With Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Tells Ukrainian Leader ‘You're My Hero'

The "Zoolander" actor met with Ukraine's president Monday to mark World Refugee Day at a time when millions have been forced to flee the country in the wake of Russia's war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Ben Stiller shake hands
Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

Actor Ben Stiller met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday as the "Zoolander" comedy star visited Kyiv to mark World Refugee Day.

Stiller praised Zelenskyy — himself a former comedian and actor — as a hero during the meeting, telling him: “You’re amazing.”

Stiller is an ambassador for the United Nations refugee agency. His visit to the country comes as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to force millions of people to flee the war-torn country, exacerbating a growing global crisis that has seen the number of displaced people pass 100 million for the first time on record.

“You quit a great acting career for this,” Stiller asked Zelenskyy, praising the president for his leadership in the war.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Not so great as you,” the Ukrainian leader quipped.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine WarUkraineRussia-Ukraine CrisisVolodymyr ZelenskyyBen Stiller
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us