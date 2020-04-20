Bernie Madoff

Bernie Madoff Victims to Receive Millions More

More than $2.7 billion has been distributed to almost 38,000 victims

Victims of Bernard Madoff will receive an additional $378.5 million in funds forfeited to the government in connection with his decades-long Ponzi scheme, the Justice Department said.

This distribution is the the fifth in a series of payouts that will eventually return more than $4 billion to victims as compensation for losses they suffered from the collapse of the Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities, according to the Justice Department.

More than $2.7 billion has been distributed to almost 38,000 victims worldwide.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 13 hours ago

US Coronavirus Updates: Border Travel Restrictions Extended; Mayor Cancels NYC Parades

cannabis 13 hours ago

4/20 Fizzle: Pot Industry Tested as Virus Slams Economy

For the full story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Bernie MadoffDepartment of Justice
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics LX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us