Bernie Sanders Campaign Files Court Documents Over LA County Voting Problems

Voters cast their ballots on Tuesday for presidential candidates to take on Donald Trump.

By Jason Kandel

Voters cast their ballots at a voting center
David McNew/Getty Images

Voters cast their ballots at a voting center at Granada Park on Mar. 3, 2020 in Alhambra, California.

The Bernie Sanders Campaign on Tuesday night filed a temporary restraining order against Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder Dean Logan, seeking to keep polls open for two extra hours due to problems with new voting machines.

The call for the delay came in a court document filed in federal court in LA.

The TRO seeks to keep the polls from closing at 8 p.m., "to ensure that Los Angeles County voters can exercise their constitutional right to vote," the document said. "Multiple polling locations in the County have experienced extreme wait times for individuals to vote, including wait times up to four hours to cast a ballot. If an emergency TRO is not granted to keep the polls open for an additional two hours County voters' right to participate in our democracy will be immediately and irreparably harmed."

A spokesman for Logan said Tuesday that the document is being reviewed by county counsel and provided no further immediate comment.

Voters are voting in the presidential primary across California, including in Los Angeles County. Voters are using a new voting system in the county for this election, called "Voting Solutions for All People." It is the first time the voting systems were being used wide scale at polling locations throughout the county.

Officials have reported problems due to check-in stations not working and machine failures, with insufficient or overwhelmed tech support and an inability to implement back-ups, court documents said.

