‘Betrayed': Former DC officer seeks protection after Jan. 6 attackers pardoned

As a D.C. police officer, Mike Fanone devoted more than 20 years to protecting his neighbors. Now, he's trying to protect himself and his family.

Fanone went to the Prince William County Courthouse on Tuesday to seek protective orders against the five men who pleaded guilty to violently assaulting him during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

"The fact that I have to do this, to try to afford my family some degree of protection, is outrageous," Fanone said. "But we are in an age of government lawlessness."

Within hours of being sworn back into office, President Donald Trump made good on a campaign promise to pardon or commute the sentences of Jan. 6 defendants, saying, "So this is Jan. 6; these are the hostages. Approximately 1,500 [people] for a pardon. Full pardon."

Among those pardoned were the five men who pleaded guilty to dragging Fanone into the crowd of rioters, beating him and shocking him with a stun-gun device.

"I feel betrayed. I feel betrayed by my country." Former D.C. police officer Mike Fanone, whose attackers were pardoned along with hundreds of other Jan. 6 defendants by President Trump on Monday

One of those men, Daniel Rodriguez, pleaded guilty in 2023 to multiple federal charges, including injuring an officer with a violent weapon. He's now been fully pardoned.

The Department of Justice used video from Fanone's body camera as evidence that Rodriguez shocked Fanone on Jan. 6.

Fanone would later suffer a heart attack and ultimately resigned from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Rodriguez was sentenced to serve 12 and a half years — until he was pardoned and released from prison.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"I feel betrayed," Fanone said. "I feel betrayed by my country."

When Trump issued the pardons, it also eliminated any protective orders that might have been in place. That's why Fanone is now seeking them against the five men convicted of assaulting him. All five now are out of prison.

"Those of us who find ourselves in the crosshairs of Donald Trump cannot depend on these government institutions, which for centuries have been charged with keeping Americans safe," Fanone said. "We cannot depend on these government institutions which for centuries have been charged with keeping Americans safe."

He was shocked and beaten, and now Fanone feels like he's been stabbed in the back by the very institutions he fought to protect.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on his first day back in office pardoning about 1,500 defendants who were involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.