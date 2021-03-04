A shooting at celebrity hotspot Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills left a woman with a bullet wound to her calf Thursday afternoon, police and her boyfriend confirmed.

Cellphone footage from the Citizens app showed yellow tape surrounding the restaurant, a crowd and an ambulance, as a woman says someone was shot while dining and calls it "insane."

Drew Hancock, whose girlfriend was shot, described the chaos at the upscale eatery.

"It was kind of crazy," he said.

The call was reported around 2:30 p.m. indicating shots were fired at the eatery located at 400 N Canon Dr.

Hancock said his girlfriend was grazed on the back of her calf by a ricocheting bullet after a scuffle broke out between men 10 yards away from them at the restaurant.

Hancock said they didn't realize what was happening at first and thought it was a drunken fight.

When they heard the ruckus, Hancock says he reacted.

"I stood up because I'm a big guy and people generally calm down when I'm around," he said. "I immediately turned toward my girlfriend and as I was throwing her and her friend through the doorway, there were shots."

His girlfriend was grazed by a bullet.

Beverly Hills police confirmed the woman was shot inside the restaurant after three people demanded property.

Hancock said the three men tried to rob a man of his watch about 10 yards from their table and that's when the shooting happened.

"He wanted his watch, and while they were fighting with him, he pulled the gun and the gun shot one of the girls, " witness David Rafaelli said.

Her injuries appeared to be non-life threatening, police said.

The upscale Italian restaurant has been in operation for 25 years, according to its site, and has been a celebrity hot spot.