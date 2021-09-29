Two men pleaded guilty to federal charges Wednesday in an armed robbery at a Beverly Hills restaurant where one customer was shot and another had a gun held to his head as thieves took his $500,000 wristwatch.

The violent chain of events unfolded March 4 at Il Pastaio restaurant. Three men scouted the neighborhood for potential victims before targeting a man wearing a Richard Mille wristwatch on the restaurant’s patio, authorities said.

A shooting at celebrity hotspot Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills left a woman with a bullet wound and many customers shaken. Robert Kovacik reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on March 4, 2021.

The man was held at gunpoint during the chaotic scene on the restaurant's patio. At least two rounds were fired during a struggle, one of which struck another customer in the leg.

The three men left with the wristwatch, but left the gun.

On Wednesday, Malik Lamont Powell, 21 and Thai McGhee, 18, pleaded guilt to three felony counts of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, interference with commerce by robbery, and using and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Sentencing is scheduled for early next year.

Earlier this year, a third defendant also pleaded guilty in connection with the crime.

Each defendant faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each robbery-related offense.

The Italian restaurant has been in operation for 25 years, according to its site, and has been a celebrity hot spot.