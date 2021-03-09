Immigration

Biden Admin Ditches Trump Plan to Limit Immigration for Those Dependent on Gov't

The Trump administration proposed to broaden the definition of "public charge" to include non-cash benefits

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The Biden administration notified the Supreme Court on Tuesday that it will no longer defend a government policy seeking to impose new limits on the admission of immigrants considered likely to become overly dependent on government benefits.

The Department of Homeland Security announced in 2019 that it would expand the definition of "public charge" to be applied to people who could be denied immigration because of a concern that they would primarily depend on the government for their income.

In the past, the designation was largely based on an assessment that an immigrant would be dependent upon cash benefits. But the Trump administration proposed to broaden the definition to include non-cash benefits, such as Medicaid, supplemental nutrition and federal housing assistance.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 6 hours ago

House Plans to Pass $1.9 Trillion Covid Relief Bill Wednesday, Send It to Biden

British Royal Family 9 hours ago

Buckingham Palace Breaks Silence on Harry, Meghan Racism Allegations

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

This article tagged under:

ImmigrationTrump administrationBiden Administration
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us