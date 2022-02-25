Biden Administration Asks for $6.4 Billion for Ukraine, Allies

The Biden administration has asked Congress for an additional $6.4 billion in funds to aid Ukraine and its neighbors with the fallout from Russia's attack, four sources familiar with the matter tell NBC News.

Two of the sources said $3.5 billion would go to the Department of Defense, while $2.9 billion would go to the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development. USAID is the government's international aid agency.

The $6.4 billion was less than the “well above $10 billion” figure that Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., told reporters he expected earlier Friday, the Associated Press reported.

Lawmakers, returning from a recess, plan to focus next week on writing bipartisan legislation financing federal agencies for the rest of this year. Leaders hope to approve that roughly $1.5 trillion measure by March 11, when money temporarily financing government will run out, the AP reported.

It was initially unclear whether the Ukraine money would be part of that broader budget legislation, if not how quickly it would move and whether lawmakers would attempt to attach additional U.S. sanctions against Russia.

.