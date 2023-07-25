Biden Administration

Biden administration proposes new rules to push insurers to increase mental health coverage

The rules, if finalized, would force insurers to study patient outcomes to ensure the benefits are administered equally

AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday is announcing new rules meant to push insurance companies to increase their coverage of mental health treatments.

The new regulations, which still need to go through a public comment period, would require insurers to study whether their customers have equal access to medical and mental health benefits and to take remedial action, if necessary. The Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act requires that insurers provide the same level of coverage for both mental and physical health care — though the administration and advocates argue insurers' policies restrict patient access.

The rules, if finalized, would force insurers to study patient outcomes to ensure the benefits are administered equally, taking into account their provider network and reimbursement rates and whether prior authorization is required for care.

Health & Wellness Jun 27

Do cold plunges have benefits for physical and mental health? What to know

news Jun 25

Barack Obama Shares the No. 1 Tactic He Uses to Maintain a Positive Mindset: ‘It Can Sustain Your Spirit'

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Democratic president's administration says it's aiming to address issues such as insurers enabling nutritional counseling for diabetes patients but making it more difficult for those with eating disorders.

By measuring outcomes, the White House says, it will force insurers to make modifications to come into compliance with the law.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Biden AdministrationMental Health
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us