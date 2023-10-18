Biden to deliver a prime-time foreign policy address Thursday

President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time foreign policy speech to the country on Thursday night, White House officials said Wednesday.

The Oval Office address is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and will address the administration's response to Hamas’ terrorist attacks against Israel and Russia’s war in Ukraine. It comes after Biden flew to Tel Aviv on Wednesday pledging his support for Israel in the wake of the sprawling attack carried out by Hamas terrorists earlier this month.

In remarks there after meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden said, “Israel was born to be a safe place for the Jewish people in the world.”

"While it may not feel that way today, Israel must again be a safe place for the Jewish people," he said, promising that the U.S. would "do everything in our power" to make sure it is.

President Joe Biden reaffirmed the United States’ support of Israel in its war with Hamas on the ground in Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.