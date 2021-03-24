President Biden

Biden's Dogs Back at White House After Ruff Start

“The dogs will come and go and it will not be uncommon for them to head back to Delaware on occasion"

By Josh Boak

First dogs Champ and Major Biden are seen on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 25, 2021.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden's dogs — Champ and Major — are roaming the White House again, after having been sent to Delaware when Major, the younger dog, injured a Secret Service agent.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at the Wednesday briefing that the dogs met the Bidens last weekend at Camp David in Maryland and came back to Washington on Sunday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The dogs had been in the Biden's home state of Delaware, where Major received some additional training after having been startled by a Secret Service agent who received a minor injury from the fracas. One of the two German shepherds waited on the balcony of the White House on Tuesday evening as Marine One landed on the South Lawn, having ferried the president back from a speech in Columbus, Ohio.

U.S. & World

coronavirus pandemic 7 hours ago

Brighter Outlook for US as Vaccinations Rise and Deaths Fall

Immigration 8 hours ago

Biden Taps VP Harris to Lead Response to Border Challenges

“The dogs will come and go and it will not be uncommon for them to head back to Delaware on occasion as the president and first lady often do as well,” Psaki said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

President BidenMajor
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us