Big day in Death Valley National Park: Some roads have re-opened

What to Know Death Valley National Park "partially" re-opened on Oct. 15, 2023, following its "longest closure in history"

Entry points include CA-190 from the west ("via Lone Pine") and Death Valley Junction from the east

The "remnants of Hurricane Hilary" brought "a year's worth of rain in one day" to the national park in August, causing road damage and prompting the park's closure

TAKE A SEAT... in most national park visitor centers and you may be treated to a short film, the sort of bird's-eye overview of how the location you're enjoying came to be. And, without fail, the film will mention the park's weather, and how storms and sunshine can shape and change the landscape in dramatic ways. Devotees of Death Valley National Park saw these time-honored documentary films in real-life action over the last few months, as intense rain swept up into the park from Hurricane Hilary in August 2023, "delivering a year's worth of rain in a day." Road damage quickly followed this dramatic event, and just as quickly access to the famous park shuttered. As crews went to work on restoring the desert wonderland's scenic byways, Oct. 15 was named as the re-opening date, at least a partial one, and that has now come to pass: People coming to Death Valley "... can enter the park via CA-190 from the west via Lone Pine or from the east via Death Valley Junction. All other park entrances will remain closed."

PLAN AHEAD: Understanding what to expect and being prepared ahead of your adventure is key: "Travelers should expect loose gravel on roads, lowered speed limits, and traffic delays" is the important word from the park. This official National Park Service page has everything you need to know before you go, including information about the limited-time lake, a body of water which "may dry up within a few weeks," at Badwater Basin. "This is a really special time," said Superintendent Mike Reynolds. "It's pretty rare to see a lake in Death Valley!" Lodging within the park is now re-opening, too, including The Oasis at Death Valley, but be sure to check ahead regarding availablity if you have a particular campground or stay-over spot in mind. Gas and food are also available, shares the National Park Service.