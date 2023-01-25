Big Olaf Creamery has been ordered to pay $4 million to the estate of Mary Billman, a 79-year-old Illinois woman whose death has been linked to a listeria outbreak traced to the Florida-based ice cream maker.
Included in Judge William Jung’s ruling are $1 million Big Olaf will have to pay in punitive damages.
In the wrongful death suit brought by her estate, Billman was described as the "matriarch" of a large family: In addition to serving as the primary caretaker of her husband, who suffers from dementia, Billman had three children, eight grandchildren and four great-grand children.
"Her pain and suffering and resulting death, and ultimate loss to her family and friends, cannot be understated," the suit said.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
For more on this story, go to NBC News.