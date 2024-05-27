Glow in search of beautiful bioluminescence near Dana Point

What to Know Bioluminescence Night Cruises, presented by the Ocean Institute

June through Sept. (select dates); 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.

$55; $10 admission for infant/toddler guests

CATCHING AN IRIDESCENT FLASH... across the ocean's surface isn't a totally unexpected experience for the lover of the damp. You might have seen a spyhopping whale or a splashing seabird or perhaps the sun glinted off a large wave in an especially dramatic way. After a moment, you may discover that the sudden source of light was not quite what you thought it was, magic though a whale or seabird or cresting wave most certainly is. But if you're on the ocean and you sense a gentle glow, you could be witnessing bioluminescent plankton, one of nature's most ethereal experiences. Of course, the world brims with wonder, but detecting these tiny critters lighting up the water is a moment to be remembered, and it is just this moment that the Ocean Institute is glowing, er, going in search of over several summer nights. If this illuminated adventure tempts you, you'll want to make your way to Dana Point for the potentially dazzling boat trip, but do secure your ticket ahead of time.

BIOLUMINESCENCE NIGHT CRUISES... will set out over a few warm-weather 2024 evenings, beginning June 6. "Bioluminescence Night Cruises are a unique opportunity for individuals and families to witness the magical glow of the ocean at night," said Jack Parker, Port Captain of Ocean Institute and Captain of the R/V Sea Explorer. "Our cruises provide a glimpse into the fascinating world of bioluminescent organisms and the intricate ecosystems they inhabit." While you never know quite what you'll encounter — the "forces of nature determine the abundance of bioluminescence at any given time" — the crew does lower a meter net some 600 feet to gather "thousands of drifting organisms" from way down deep. A potentially luminous lark out on the starlit ocean awaits; find tickets now for select dates during the coming summer.