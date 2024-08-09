New at Birch Aquarium: Outdoor Adventure Bundles

What to Know Birch Aquarium at Scripps in La Jolla

Outdoor Adventure Bundles offer a discounted price on an experience just beyond the aquarium when aquarium admission is also purchased

Sunset Scripps Piers Walks and Tidepooling Adventures are among the outdoor activities overseen by the aquarium

Available in the fall of 2024

THE EPIC OCEAN: Breaking out words like "vast" and "massive" and "epic" and "super-ginormous" feel, well, not quite ginormous enough. No matter how much of the Pacific you cover on a boat trip or how much your read about in a thrilling book, there will be more, lots more, to cover. We're not throwing cold, or, er, salty water here, for the good news is an ocean aficionado always wants to know more about the secrets of the deep. Birch Aquarium at Scripps understands are seemingly infinite ocean-based curiosity and to help us know more? There's a new deal ahead this fall: Outdoor Adventure Bundles, which are all about giving people visiting the amazing aquarium the opportunity to go tidepooling or take an informative pier walk at a discounted price.

Explore tidepools alongside a naturalist at Birch Aquarium at Scripps starting in early November. (photo: Birch Aquarium at Scripps)

NATURALISTS AT THE LEAD: Pros in the know will lead both the Tidepooling Adventures at False Point, which is one of the available experiences, and the 90-minute Sunset Scripps Pier Walks, which go in-depth into what Scripps researchers are working on (so very cool). "Exploring the outdoors can feel daunting sometimes, but our Outdoor Adventures can be a great way to get your feet wet — both literally and figuratively!" said Matthew Arrollado, Public Programs Coordinator. "Our naturalist-led Sunset Scripps Pier Walks and Tidepooling Adventures offer insight into the local ecosystems, insider information about how research is done, and tips and tricks to exploring even more habitats!"

TO LEARN ABOUT THE NEW BUNDLE, and how to sign up when the experiences become available — the pier walks are back in late August while tidepooling returns in early November — visit this site.