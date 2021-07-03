missing child

Bloodhound in Tennessee Finds Missing 6-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Abducted by Father

Fred the bloodhound was able to successfully locate the child after smelling something that belonged to the father and tracking the two down via scent

K-9 Deputy Richard Tidwell and Rutherford County sheriff's bloodhound Fred.
Rutherford County Sheriff's Office

A bloodhound is being called a hero after helping track down a 6-year-old girl who had been missing since May, according to Tennessee officials.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Fred the bloodhound successfully led authorities to a barricaded outbuilding where the girl and her father were located nearly one month after the child was allegedly abducted by her father.

U.S. & World

Florida 23 hours ago

Crews Continue to Sift Through Rubble of Collapsed Surfside Condo

Tokyo Olympics Jul 2

Sha'Carri Richardson Will Miss Olympic 100M Race After Testing Positive for THC

The girl, who had been removed from the custody of her 34-year-old father in March after they had been found camping out under a bridge, had been missing since May 26, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

missing childTennesseepolice dogbloodhoundchild abduction
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us