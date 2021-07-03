Bloodhound in Tennessee Finds Missing 6-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Abducted by Father

A bloodhound is being called a hero after helping track down a 6-year-old girl who had been missing since May, according to Tennessee officials.

Fred the bloodhound successfully led authorities to a barricaded outbuilding where the girl and her father were located nearly one month after the child was allegedly abducted by her father.

The girl, who had been removed from the custody of her 34-year-old father in March after they had been found camping out under a bridge, had been missing since May 26, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department.

