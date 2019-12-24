Michael Bloomberg

Bloomberg Hires California Democratic Party Official to Run State Campaign

By Associated Press

112108 Mayor Michael Bloomberg
Getty Images

A top California Democratic Party official is leaving his post to run presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg's operation in the state.

Bloomberg's campaign announced Tuesday that Chris Masami Myers will lead the billionaire businessman and former New York City mayor's campaign in California starting next month.

Myers has been executive director of the California Democratic Party since December 2018, when he returned to the position he previously held from 2015 to 2017 before working in Gov. Jerry Brown's administration.

Bloomberg, who entered the race last month, is bypassing the four early-voting states and anchoring his strategy to California and other states that vote on March 3. He's hoping a strong showing in California will carry him to the top of the field.

