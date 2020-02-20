mike bloomberg

Bloomberg Spends About $7M Per Day on His Campaign, Filing Shows

In January alone, the campaign spent more than $220 million

In the minute it will take you to read this story, billionaire media mogul Mike Bloomberg's campaign will have spent about $5,000, if not more, based on the latest filing with the Federal Election Commission covering his campaign's spending in January.

That filing showed Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, spent about $464 million in December and January on his late-arriving presidential campaign.

In January alone, the campaign spent more than $220 million — which works out to just north of $7 million per day, about $300,000 per hour, roughly $5,000 per minute and approximately $82 per second.

