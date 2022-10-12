Board the ‘Skeleton Starlight' for Ghostly Gold Country Adventures

What to Know The Skeleton Starlight at Railtown 1897 in Jamestown

Saturdays in October 2022

$25 adult, $15 youths ages 3-17, and children ages 2 and under will be admitted free

CALLING UPON JAMESTOWN... is always an atmospheric outing, thanks to the noticeable fact that the Gold Country hamlet hasn't changed all that much since the 1800s. The interesting area always has a touch of October-y spirit, truth be told, thanks to the presence of vintage buildings and tales of visitors who never left, even after decades go by. But when the tenth month truly arrives? You can bet that the region's distinct atmosphere only increases in charming and, yes, lightly unsettling ways. One hallowed hub for this haunting local dimension? It's Railtown 1897, a storied spot for vintage locomotives that's appeared in numerous movies, including "Back to the Future III," and serves as a gorgeous Golden State go-to for scenic train rides. But that's all changing, in the most chilling (and cheery) sense, when the "Skeleton Starlight" sets out along the fabled track over several October Saturdays.

ALL ABOARD: Ready for some ghostly good times aboard these picturesque cars? The Halloween-inspired train is toot-toot-ing on Oct. 15, 22, and 29, 2022. "Staffed by a 'skeleton crew,' the frightfully fun haunted excursion train rides on the old Sierra Railway will journey to a spooky western ghost town where riders will be met by a coven of local witches handing out tasty Halloween treats" is the wicked and wonderful word. It's a 50-minute adventure, giving kids and grown-ups a train-themed taste of the eeriest season. Tickets to the adventure, which features the oh-so-handsome historic steam locomotive No. 28? Conjure yours ahead of time by visiting the Railtown 1897 site.