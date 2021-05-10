Santa Barbara County

Two Rescued From Boat Made Out of Plastic Buckets and Kiddie Pools

The men set out from Isla Vista on the Santa Barbara County coast in a vessel of questionable seaworthiness

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two students were rescued after their homemade boat constructed from buckets and kiddie pools drifted too far from the Southern California coast, authorities said.

The men in their early 20s set out Saturday from Isla Vista in the vessel of questionable seaworthiness, said Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

“The tide kept pushing them further and further from shore — approximately 300 yards before County Fire was summoned,” Eliason said.

U.S. & World

Joe Biden 42 mins ago

Biden Has Approval of Majority of Americans, Buoyed by His Pandemic Response

4 hours ago

Reversing Trump, US Restores Transgender Health Protections

The makeshift boat was strung together with 20 Home Depot buckets, two plastic kiddie pools, plywood and duct tape.

When the two were unable to paddle back in, firefighters were dispatched in a boat to pick them up, Eliason said. They were unhurt.

Conditions were calm at the time of the rescue, with water temperatures about 55 degrees, Eliason said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Santa Barbara Countyboat
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us