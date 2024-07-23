Sen. Bob Menendez will resign NJ seat after guilty verdict in federal bribery case: Sources

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez will resign his position, sources familiar with the matter said, a week after he was found guilty on all counts in his federal corruption trial and amid mounting calls for him to step down.

Menendez plans to step down effective Aug. 20, sources told NBC New York. The senator had informed some of his staff as of Tuesday afternoon, according to two sources.

The announcement comes after a chorus of bipartisan voices called for the Menendez to step aside, including New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, who had been an longtime ally of New Jersey's senior senator.

Most other Senate Democrats had already called for his resignation once the allegations came to light, but Schumer had resisted until Menendez was found guilty. His call added significant pressure on Menendez to give up his Senate seat. It was also joined by Rep. Andy Kim, the Democratic nominee for the seat, who posted on social media that “the people of New Jersey deserve better.”

Menendez, who had previously announced plans to run as an Independent, was convicted on July 16 of all the counts he faced at his corruption trial, including accepting bribes of gold and cash from three New Jersey businessmen and acting as a foreign agent for the Egyptian government.

“In light of this guilty verdict, Senator Menendez must now do what is right for his constituents, the Senate, and our country, and resign,” Schumer's statement last week read.

Sen. Cory Booker, the junior senator from New Jersey, had also called for Menendez to resign.

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy said Menendez should resign — and had he refused, should face expulsion. Murphy previously said he is ready to temporarily fill Menendez's seat if needed.

It was unclear if the Senate would've moved to expel Menendez had he refused to step down.