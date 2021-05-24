Body Found in Northwest Indiana River Identified as Missing 12-Year-Old Boy

Authorities have identified the body found in the Little Calumet River in northwest Indiana on Monday night as Kyrin Carter, the 12-year-old boy who was reported missing from that area earlier this month.

In a statement early Tuesday, the Lake County Coroner's office identified the body found at 179th Street and Nevada Avenue in Hammond, Indiana, as Kyrin, of Kansas City, Missouri.

Kyrin, who was on the autism spectrum, was reported missing earlier this month, last seen at approximately 12:30 p.m. on May 15. He was seen on surveillance footage walking away from the Best Western hotel near where his body was found.

Police said multiple agencies made the decision Friday to temporarily stop the flow of water into the Little Calumet river "in an attempt to get as deep into the river as possible" amid the search for the boy.

Hammond police said they received a call at around 8:15 p.m. Monday night from a volunteer kayaker who said he located what appeared to be a body approximately 300 feet from where Kyrin went missing.

A dive team responded to the scene and pulled the body from the water.

Dozens of family members and volunteers had scoured the area surrounding the hotel for days since Kyrin's disappearance, which occurred when he was traveling to Indiana with his mother Danielle Duckworth for a family gathering.

Hammond police have scheduled a news conference to update the public at 11 a.m. Tuesday.