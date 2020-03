Body Had ‘Exact Clothing’ as Missing Tenn. Toddler, Investigator Says

An investigator revealed new details about the discovery of a child's body on property belonging to relatives of a Tennessee woman whose daughter was reported missing last month.

At a quickly-arranged court hearing Monday, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Brian Fraley said the body found in Blountville had the "exact clothing" that Megan Boswell said her daughter, 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell, was wearing when she went missing, WJHL-TV reported.

Other clothing, diapers and toys that would have belonged to the child were also found on the property, Fraley said.

Results of an autopsy were still pending.

Megan Boswell, 18, was charged with filing a false report in her daughter's disappearance on Feb. 25 and has been held in the Sullivan County jail. Judge James Goodwin increased Boswell's bond Monday to $150,000, according to news outlets.

Fraley also testified that Boswell has made "inculpatory statements" during interviews with investigators since her daughter went missing, WJHL-TV reported. Inculpatory statements are legally described as implying or placing guilt.

Boswell's attorney Brad Sproles declined an interview with the television station, which was the only TV station in the courtroom Monday.

The discovery of the body ended a 17-day search across three states for the missing toddler. An Amber Alert was issued more than two weeks ago, but authorities have said she hadn't been seen since at least December.

Megan's mother, Angela Boswell, was arrested the week before her daughter was taken into custody. She and her boyfriend, William McCloud, were arrested in North Carolina on fugitive warrants unrelated to Evelyn's case, authorities said.

Angela was returned to the Sullivan County jail a day before her daughter joined her there, and arraigned on a theft charge.