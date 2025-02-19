Surfer reports finding body near Ocean Beach Pier, San Diego lifeguards say

San Diego lifeguards responded to the Ocean Beach area Wednesday morning after a surfer reported seeing a body in the water, city officials said.

The surfer reported seeing a torso in the surf line near the Ocean Beach Pier around 7:30 a.m., according to San Diego's Jose Ysea.

On the report, lifeguards immediately started a search in the area, San Diego lifeguard Lt. Brian Clark said. San Diego Fire-Rescue crews and paramedics as well as San Diego police were called in to help.

Lifeguards initially went out with a rescue buoy and on a board before bringing out the boat, Clark said. Others were staged on the beach and the pier trying to get a view of anything in the water. Then, the helicopter was called in.

After about an hour and 15 minutes, the initial search was called off.

Lifeguards turned the search over to dive teams, who were using a new sonar technology in the area where the body sighting was first reported. Clark said if the sonar picks up anything, divers could be sent down to look.

“It’s pretty rough out there right now," Clark said. "The surf is three- to five-, occasional six-foot sets. So that’s really turbulent and it’s not necessarily the best diving conditions. You can’t really see anything under the water. So they’ll see what they can see with the technology, scanning technology.”

Clark said they are treating the surfer's report as credible, but weather conditions, including rip currents, could have quickly moved the body under the water.

San Diego police didn't receive any missing person reports overnight.

Last Friday, a 40-year-old kayaker from Arizona went missing while on the water near Mission Beach. Danny Marron's snapped-in-half kayak washed ashore but Marron was not located, despite a three-day search that the U.S. Coast Guard called off on Monday.

There was no presumption that the body found Wednesday was Marron's.

A surfer on the water that day described a shift in wave heights that would have been difficult to endure.

“The surf was relatively small, maybe waist high, chest high, and then all of a sudden, within two to three, it was well overhead, double overhead," the surfer who goes by "Wolfie" said. "From, say, maybe three foot to, like, eight foot.”

The missing man, who is from Yuma, Arizona, has a wife and daughter, and is also a youth ministry bishop.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.