Body of Baby Girl Found in Pasadena Park Restroom

A dead baby girl was found in a restroom Thursday night at a park in Pasadena, police said.

Someone called police at about 10 p.m. to report the infant in the women's restroom stall at Memorial Park at 85 East Holly Street. Park maintenance staff members made the heart-breaking discovery as they were about the clean the restroom.

Details about a cause of death were not immediately available.

Police asked that anyone with information call 626-744-4241 or use Crime Stoppers.

California law allows parents or guardians the choice to legally and safely surrender a baby at any hospital or fire station in Los Angeles County. More than 180 newborns have been safely surrendered under the program.

Helpline: 1-877-222-9723