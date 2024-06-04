New Smyrna Beach

Florida police rescue dog from sweltering U-Haul while owners went to the beach

The owners said they left the dog locked inside for nearly an hour, police said

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bodycam video shows police in Florida coming to the rescue of a dog left inside a hot U-Haul while its owners went to the beach.

The pup was found inside the car on Sunday in New Smyrna Beach. The windows were only slightly cracked and there was no water, New Smyrna Beach police said.

A good Samaritan who saw the dog called authorities. 

In the video, the dog wags its tail and pants as an officer slips his arm through the window to give it water from a bottle.

"Hello little baby," the officer croons.

"Aw, it seems so thirsty," another says as he approaches the window. "Want your Slim Jim?"

The owners said they left the dog locked inside for nearly an hour, according to police.

The outside temperature was 86 degrees at the time, meaning the temperature inside the vehicle was likely more than 100 degrees, authorities said.

"Probably can reach in there; she's pretty sweet," the other officer says in the video. "But it's a manual window."

Police eventually got the friendly dog out and took it to the Southeast Volusia Humane Society. 

Charges for two people are pending, police said. 

“Never leave an animal or a child alone inside a vehicle, even for a short period. It could be deadly. Thank you to the vigilant person who noticed the dog in the car and reported it so we could help,” authorities said.

New Smyrna Beach
